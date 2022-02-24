Advertisement

Pikeville PD receives more upgrades with stronger ballistic vests

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department has received several upgrades this year, including new cruisers, mobile database units, breathalyzers, advanced training and, most recently, new ballistic vests.

“All the chiefs we’ve had in succession with each other have always brought us up another notch,” said Pikeville Police Department Public Information Officer Tony Conn. “Another notch with equipment and with training, so what we did, what he did, was one of the things he wanted to do, that was to modernize us.”

The new vests feature more than 25 pounds of armor and can stop larger calibers than the officers’ current everyday vests. The latest upgrade should make high-stakes engagements, such as serving warrants or stand-offs, a bit safer.

“When we enter and when we go in these groups, and we serve a search warrant, and we do these warrant services and things,” said Officer Conn. “Then, this helps us out even more because it’s going to protect our vital organs from higher caliber rounds.”

Conn said the vests were freighted in and cost $300-$400 each.

“When you give your officers and make sure they’ve got the right equipment, then their jobs are going to be way easier,” said Officer Conn. “Rather than working with stuff that’s outdated or it’s going to breakdown on them daily and it doesn’t happen with the city of Pikeville and we’re very fortunate here for that.”

Conn also said the entire department is thankful for the support they are shown from local officials and the entire community.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large rockslide closes EKY road
Large rockslide closes EKY road
Anyone with additional information about Shannon Gilday is urged to call KSP Post 7 at (859)...
Statement from suspect’s mother gives clues to possible motive in violent Ky. home invasion
Kyle Matthew Freeman
KSP: Southern Kentucky man charged with several child sexual exploitation crimes
Floyd Co. Sheriff asks for help identifying people
Floyd County Sheriff asks for help identifying people in an investigation
KSP says 23-year-old Shannon V. Gilday, from Taylor Mill, is the suspect in the violent home...
KSP identifies suspect in violent home invasion; considered armed and dangerous

Latest News

Kentucky coroners react to proposed Nathan's Law
Conversation sparked among Kentucky coroners over new proposed law
SOAR
SOAR hosts Healthcare Career Pathway Fair to combat healthcare worker shortage
WKY inmate injured during candle factory collapse helps save lives
Ky. inmate hailed as hero for saving lives after deadly tornado hit candle factory
The former racehorse died back in December and now his ashes will be interred at the Old...
Old Friends to be final resting place for Medina Spirit
Dr. Ofei understands that some parents will be hesitant to vaccinate their child, but she...
UK pediatrician on COVID vaccines for kids six months to four years old