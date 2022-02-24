Pikeville PD receives more upgrades with stronger ballistic vests

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department has received several upgrades this year, including new cruisers, mobile database units, breathalyzers, advanced training and, most recently, new ballistic vests.

“All the chiefs we’ve had in succession with each other have always brought us up another notch,” said Pikeville Police Department Public Information Officer Tony Conn. “Another notch with equipment and with training, so what we did, what he did, was one of the things he wanted to do, that was to modernize us.”

The new vests feature more than 25 pounds of armor and can stop larger calibers than the officers’ current everyday vests. The latest upgrade should make high-stakes engagements, such as serving warrants or stand-offs, a bit safer.

“When we enter and when we go in these groups, and we serve a search warrant, and we do these warrant services and things,” said Officer Conn. “Then, this helps us out even more because it’s going to protect our vital organs from higher caliber rounds.”

Conn said the vests were freighted in and cost $300-$400 each.

“When you give your officers and make sure they’ve got the right equipment, then their jobs are going to be way easier,” said Officer Conn. “Rather than working with stuff that’s outdated or it’s going to breakdown on them daily and it doesn’t happen with the city of Pikeville and we’re very fortunate here for that.”

Conn also said the entire department is thankful for the support they are shown from local officials and the entire community.

