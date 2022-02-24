Major improvements made to KY 30 in Owsley and Jackson counties

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Drivers rejoice! Your commute just became easier.

The Kentucky 30 alignment in Owsley and Jackson counties opened last week.

We are told it is still an active work zone so drivers should take it easy. Officials said there are no connections to the old KY 30 between Travellers Rest and Tyner.

This new stretch is for traffic between Booneville/Beattyville and London.

