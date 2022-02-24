Keygan Pelfrey signs with UPIKE

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - An anchor of the Johnson Central defense will continue to play football in the mountains.

Golden Eagle tight end and defensive end Keygan Pelfrey signed his letter of intent to play for UPIKE Thursday.

”This is something I’ve looked forward to since I was a kid,” Pelfrey said. “It’s always been a ream of mine to go play college football somewhere. Now that it’s actually time to go and time to go and time to sign, it’s the happiest moment of my life.”

Pelfrey recorded 47 tackles and one forced fumble along with 73 receiving yards in 2021, helping Johnson Central to an appearance in the Class 4A state title game.

