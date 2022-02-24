Advertisement

Kentucky overcomes second straight early deficit, beats LSU

By John Lowe and Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats exacted some revenge on a late Wednesday night in Rupp Arena.

For the second straight game, UK came back from trailing early, beating LSU 71-66.

It was a back-and-forth early on in Lexington, though LSU maintained a small lead throughout the first part of the first half. The lead grew to as much as 10 before the Cats cut it to eight at the half.

However, after a hot-shooting first half, the Bayou Bengals cooled off to start the second, with the Cats taking the lead back early in the half.

Oscar Tshiebwe led the Cats in scoring with 17 points, followed by 13 from a hot shooting Bryce Hopkins. Tshiebwe also led the Cats in rebounds with 16.

The win moves Kentucky to 23-5 on the season overall and 12-3 in the SEC. The Cats are back on the road again for a Saturday afternoon tilt with the No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. and you can watch the game on WYMT. Join us also at 11:30 a.m. for All Blue Preview to get you ready for the clash between the Cats and the Hogs.

Final stats of the Kentucky-LSU game.
Final stats of the Kentucky-LSU game.(StatBroadcast)

