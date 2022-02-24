Advertisement

Jim Matney to be inducted in KHSAA Hall of Fame

By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A mountain legend will earn one more honor this spring.

The KHSAA announced Wednesday that the late great Jim Matney will be inducted into the KHSAA Hall of Fame this spring.

Matney was among the great head coaches in eastern Kentucky mountain history, compiling a 184-36 record between his stints at Sheldon Clark and Johnson Central.

At Johnson Central, Matney led the Golden Eagles to state championships in 2016 and 2019.

Joining Matney in the KHSAA Hall of Fame class are former Johnson Central football and basketball player David Couch and former Estill County football coach and Whitesburg football player Hoover Niece.

