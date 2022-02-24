High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 23)
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYS
North Laurel 82, Oneida Baptist 51 (49th District)
Lynn Camp 64, Barbourville 50 (51st District)
Hazard 69, Buckhorn 64 (54th District)
Martin County 76, Magoffin County 58 (57th District)
Betsy Layne 59, Floyd Central 37 (58th District)
GIRLS
Somerset 53, Pulaski County 50 (47th District Championship)
North Laurel 96, Red Bird 37 (49th District)
Wolfe County 56, Breathitt County 46 (55th District Championship)
Owsley County 37, Powell County 35 (56th District Championship)
Lawrence County 81, Prestonsburg 50 (58th District)
