Flood Watch in effect, heavy rain likely today and tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - System number 2 for the week is moving into the region and heavy rain will likely cause problems for some.

Today and Tomorrow

There are two things you will notice immediately as you step out the door today. One is the temperature steadily increasing and the other is that if you don’t have your rain gear, you will either instantly regret it or will regret it by the end of the day.

A Flood Watch kicked in overnight for the majority of our region. 1-3″ of additional rain is likely with several rivers in our region already running high and expected to end up in minor or moderate flood stage before it’s all said and done on Friday. You can check the latest forecast crest for your local river here.

A Flood Watch is in effect for most of the region through Friday morning. Keep an eye on your creeks, streams and rivers. Some rivers are forecast to be above flood stage by Friday. (WYMT Weather)

In addition to that, at last check, most of our region was under a slight risk (2 out of 4) for excessive rainfall from the Weather Prediction Center. Flooding is expected, so please stay weather aware and keep an eye on your creeks, streams and rivers in the next 24 to 36 hours. Even after the rain ends, it may take a little while for the rivers to crest. Remember, do NOT drive through flood water! It is NEVER worth it.

Here are some tips to help keep you and your family safe when flooding is possible. Remember, it is NEVER worth it to drive through flood water. Turn around, don't drown! (WYMT)

Some areas in our northern counties could see some brief freezing rain or wintry mix before temperatures start to climb. Some light icing is possible, so be extra careful in those areas this morning.

While the biggest story today is heavy rain, a warm front will push in from the south and that will keep our temperatures going up all day. While some areas could start the day with temperatures near freezing in the northern counties, those in the south will be close to 40. Our daytime high for today will be just before midnight and should be in the mid to upper 50s. Yes, you read that right. In another interesting tidbit, our high for Friday will be around 1 a.m., also in the mid to upper 50s. Our low Friday morning will not be until 10 a.m. and that should be around 40.

While the rain chances wrap up fairly early on Friday, the clouds will likely stick around all day and likely into most of the night. As the front moves out, the temperatures will stabilize in the low to mid-40s Friday afternoon before dropping into the upper 20s Friday night.

Weekend Forecast

It might take a while, but I do think we’ll see some sunshine breakthrough sometime on Saturday. Temperatures will still be on the chilly side, only topping out in the mid-40s for most. Our skies should start to clear a little more on Saturday night and we’ll see a mix of sunshine and clouds on Sunday. Lows will drop to around 30 on Saturday night, climb into the low 50s on Sunday and drop back into the mid to upper 20s under mainly clear skies on Sunday night. While I do think most of us stay dry all weekend, I cannot rule out a chance for some rain or snow in our East Tennessee counties and near the Kentucky/Tennessee border Saturday night into Sunday.

Extended Forecast

I have never been so glad to type this in my entire life: As of right now, next week looks mainly sunny and dry. Temperatures should stay near to above average through Friday during the day and bottom out in the 30s and 40s overnight.

