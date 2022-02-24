Advertisement

EKY man sentenced to 25 years in prison for child pornography charges

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, a Middlesboro man was sentenced to 25 years in prison by a U.S. District Judge.

Daniel Randall Ramsey-Greene, 27, was sentenced based on charges related to child pornography.

According to the Department of Justice’s release, Ramsey-Greene’s plea agreement said he set up a wireless camera in a bathroom in his house while he was a foster parent. The release said he used the camera to watch his foster child while the child was in the bathroom and saved images of the naked child to his phone. The release continued by saying he also molested the child.

According to a KSP Electronic Crimes Branch search, investigations showed that Ramsey-Greene also had sexually explicit images of another child, who was also a foster child of his, on his phone.

Ramsey Greene pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography.

