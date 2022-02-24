Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky teacher sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for child pornography

Charles Evans Hall
Charles Evans Hall(Letcher County Police)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A middle school teacher from Letcher County was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison on Tuesday for charges related to child pornography.

Charles Evans Hall Jr. was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison by a U.S. District Judge for the production of child pornography and cyberstalking.

The Department of Justice’s release said evidence showed Hall persuaded a child to set up a Snapchat account, then manipulated the child into sending explicit photos and videos.

Additionally, the release continued that Hall also threatened and stalked students in several messages on Instagram.

He was convicted after a three-day trial in October of 2021.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Floyd County Schools releases statement following insensitive post from a social media account
Change this caption before publishing
Sheriff: Person hit and killed by train in West Virginia
Rockslide closes major road, causes West Virginia school to go to remote learning
John Douglas Tackett
Police: EKY man found with girl in his truck, facing 2nd-degree rape charges
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO

Latest News

Multiple first responders from the county, state and surrounding areas are on the scene of a...
Toddler killed in major crash, firefighter injured on I-24 at Tennessee River Bridge; all lanes open
Governor Andy Beshear shares reaction to Russia's invasion into Ukraine
Gov. Andy Beshear reacts to Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine
A Flood Watch is in effect for most of the region through Friday morning. Keep an eye on your...
Flood Watch in effect, heavy rain likely today and tonight
EKY man sentenced to 25 years in prison for child pornography charges