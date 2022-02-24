Eastern Kentucky teacher sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for child pornography

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A middle school teacher from Letcher County was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison on Tuesday for charges related to child pornography.

Charles Evans Hall Jr. was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison by a U.S. District Judge for the production of child pornography and cyberstalking.

The Department of Justice’s release said evidence showed Hall persuaded a child to set up a Snapchat account, then manipulated the child into sending explicit photos and videos.

Additionally, the release continued that Hall also threatened and stalked students in several messages on Instagram.

He was convicted after a three-day trial in October of 2021.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.