Democrat Keturah Herron becomes first openly LGBTQ Kentucky state representative

(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Democrat Keturah Herron has won a special election to fill an open Kentucky House seat.

She will make history as the first openly LGBTQ state representative in the state.

Herron overwhelmingly defeated Republican Judy Martin Stallard on Tuesday in the Louisville district.

She succeeds former longtime Democratic Rep. Reginald Meeks, who retired in December.

Herron is a Black activist and a former policy strategist at the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky.

Fairness Campaign Executive Director Chris Hartman said Herron will be the state’s first openly-LGBTQ state representative.

