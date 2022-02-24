Advertisement

Canada authorizes first plant-based COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO - The vaccine is made by Medicago of Quebec City and its partner GlaxoSmithKline....
FILE PHOTO - The vaccine is made by Medicago of Quebec City and its partner GlaxoSmithKline. Canadian regulators said Thursday the two-dose vaccine can be given to adults ages 18 to 64.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Canada has become the first country to authorize use of a plant-based COVID-19 vaccine.

Canadian regulators said Thursday Medicago’s two-dose vaccine can be given to adults ages 18 to 64, but said there’s too little data on the shots in people 65 and older.

The decision was based on a study of 24,000 adults that found the vaccine was 71% effective at preventing COVID-19 — although that was before the omicron variant emerged. Side effects were mild, including fever and fatigue.

Medicago uses plants as living factories to grow virus-like particles, which mimic the spike protein that coats the coronavirus. The particles are removed from the plants’ leaves and purified. Another ingredient, an immune-boosting chemical called an adjuvant that is made by British partner GlaxoSmithKline, is added to the shots.

While numerous COVID-19 vaccines have been rolled out around the world, global health authorities are looking to additional candidates in hopes of increasing the worldwide supply.

Quebec City-based Medicago is developing plant-based vaccines against multiple other diseases, and the COVID-19 vaccine may help spur more interest in this new method of medical manufacturing.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large rockslide closes EKY road
Large rockslide closes EKY road
Anyone with additional information about Shannon Gilday is urged to call KSP Post 7 at (859)...
Statement from suspect’s mother gives clues to possible motive in violent Ky. home invasion
Kyle Matthew Freeman
KSP: Southern Kentucky man charged with several child sexual exploitation crimes
KSP says 23-year-old Shannon V. Gilday, from Taylor Mill, is the suspect in the violent home...
KSP identifies suspect in violent home invasion; considered armed and dangerous
Floyd Co. Sheriff asks for help identifying people
Floyd County Sheriff asks for help identifying people in an investigation

Latest News

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
President refuses to flee, urges Ukraine to ‘stand firm’
FILE - Marijuana plants are close to harvest in a grow room at the Greenleaf Medical Cannabis...
NCAA raises THC levels for tests, proposes lesser penalties
People run to take shelter while the sirens sound announcing new attacks in the city of Kyiv,...
Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian forces target Kyiv
FILE - A Starbucks cup sits on the counter inside a store.
Arizona Starbucks becomes 1st outside New York to unionize
Kentucky coroners react to proposed Nathan's Law
Conversation sparked among Kentucky coroners over new proposed law