14th Region Girls tournament to be redrawn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - According to a release from Wolfe County boys’ basketball coach Robert Creech, the 14th Region Girls’ Tournament will need to be redrawn.

He said the decision was made because the initial drawing happened before all District Championship games were complete, which is not in line with KHSAA Board of Control policy.

The tournament will be redrawn after the 54th District Championship is finished.

