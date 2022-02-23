Advertisement

W.Va. International Yeager Airport unveils new logo, branding

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - “It starts at home.”

That’s the new tagline for West Virginia International Yeager Airport, which unveiled it’s new logo and branding exclusively Wednesday morning on WSAZ.

The new logo highlights the airport’s code, CRW, along with balancing West Virginia’s mountains with the airport’s vision for aviation.

Formerly named “Yeager Airport,” CRW was renamed to West Virginia International Yeager Airport on Jan. 1, 2022 upon the completion of a U.S. Customs Building at the site.

“Over the years our name has changed, but the one thing that hasn’t is who we are,” airport spokesperson Rachel Urbanski said. “We really want to move forward and keep up the forward momentum especially when it comes to the future of aviation and education, and a lot of that is represented in our logo.”

Customers will see the new branding and logo on the airport’s website and social media platforms.

