Rockslide closes major road, causes West Virginia school to go to remote learning

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WYMT) - A heads up for some students in one West Virginia county Wednesday morning: You will be remote learning on Wednesday.

Officials with Mingo County Schools posted on their Facebook page due to a rockslide on U.S. 52 just south of Delbarton, students at Mingo Central High School will not be able to make it to school and will learn virtually.

The post states students should check their online portals for assignments and any live sessions. Staff will also not report to the building.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.