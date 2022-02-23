Report shows Appalachian Arts Alliance has major impact on the community

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Arts Alliance leaders have new data from a recent report showing how the organization has impacted the community.

Executive Director Timothy Deaton told WYMT a firm in Louisville recommended the organization do a community impact report.

He said the data goes back several years. They began compiling the data at the start of this year. The report showed in 2019 they reached more than 1,500 people. In 2021, the organization reached more than eight thousand people through its Community Arts Programming.

’It was quite impressive for both me and for my staff here, it’s important for you to see the effect that you’re having and the work that you’re doing,” said Deaton.

”We all had hopes that this organization could do the things that it’s done, but none of us really thought that it’s been what it’s been, and so we’re really excited to rev things up and amp things up,” he said.

The organization moved into the Art Station in Mid-2020, in the middle of a pandemic, only functioning for five months during 2020. Their data showed a 1% hit.

”As an organization, with the Community Arts Programming that we do, as well as our individual lessons, we actually have a goal of 10 thousand people that we would like to reach this year.”

Deaton said they want to keep the tradition and heritage of Appalachia alive for future generations.

”It’s very vital to the region that we continue arts education, and promoting how arts can affect a community and how working in the arts can enrich a community.”

