Rain ends early, but returns later tonight

While you might be able to put down your umbrellas down for a bit later this morning, don't put them up just yet.

Today and Tonight

The more I look at this forecast, the more I’m convinced our high for today was at midnight. Rain chances will continue for some for the morning drive, but should taper off to stray chances by mid-morning. Speaking of mid-morning, highs will continue to drop through about 10 a.m. as the front exits the region. I think we stabilize in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. If you see any sunshine today, consider yourself lucky, because I think most of us stay cloudy.

If you’ve missed the rain (said no one ever), don’t worry, it returns tonight. Chances for rain will increase as system number 2 works its way toward us overnight. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s for most.

Extended Forecast

If I’m being honest, even though I forecast 50 for a high on Thursday, I don’t think most of us make it. All but one model is keeping us in the 40s. Rain chances will continue as the second cold front of the week passes through the region and that rain could be heavy at times. I expect to see another Flood Watch or Flash Flood Watch issued at some point on Wednesday.

Here is the kicker for Thursday night: Temperatures actually go UP in the overnight hours as warm air surges in ahead of the front moving out. I think our high comes between 1 and 2 a.m. on Friday close to 60 degrees before slowly sliding into the 40s by Friday afternoon and down into the 20s overnight. If I had hair, I would have pulled it out by now.

I do think our rain chances will hang around a little bit longer on Friday, potentially as long as noon or later. I don’t think we lose the clouds until sometime on Saturday. We could have a few more issues late Saturday night and early Sunday. Let’s get through the next couple of days first before we get into that.

Continue to keep an eye on your creeks, streams and rivers. Some of our local rivers are forecast to be in flood stage and could have some serious issues by the end of the week, even after the rain is over. Stay vigilant, especially if you live in flood-prone areas. We’re nowhere close to being done with this mess.

