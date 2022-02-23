Advertisement

Prescribed burns planned at Daniel Boone National Forest

Daniel Boone National Forest/Facebook
Daniel Boone National Forest/Facebook(WKYT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Daniel Boone National Forest officials said a series of prescribed burns will start this month in the forest.

The purpose is to reduce the risk of wildfires and increase wildfire habitat diversity.

Forest Supervisor H. Scott Ray said in a news release the burning gets rid of accumulated materials that can act as fuels, such as leaf litter and woody debris.

The release said charred material remaining after a prescribed burn returns nutrients to the soil and creates places for new growth.

Forest officials said additional firefighting personnel and equipment will be on site and some roads and trails may be closed for public safety during prescribed burns.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

John Douglas Tackett
Police: EKY man found with girl in his truck, facing 2nd-degree rape charges
Wesley Morgan and Jordan Morgan.
Fmr. Kentucky state rep. says daughter killed in shooting
Carter Whitaker was arrested at his home in the Royalton community Tuesday morning, charged...
Magoffin County Judge-Executive candidate arrested after shooting
Police say Collins was found after they received a tip on his whereabouts.
Police in Pike County find driver of van hours after striking a nearby home
Wayne County teenager dies after being found unresponsive

Latest News

WYMT Regular Rain
Rain ends early, but returns later tonight
Child dental health initiative launches in Eastern Kentucky - 11:00 p.m.
Child dental health initiative launches in Eastern Kentucky - 11:00 p.m.
KHSAA Commissioner comments on controversial bill in Frankfort that would affect transgender...
KHSAA, Fairness Campaign weigh in on transgender athletes bill
N95 mask generic
Harlan County School Board votes to go mask optional