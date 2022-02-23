Advertisement

Preparations underway for potential flooding in Powell County

By Ally Blake
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - People in Powell County are closely watching water levels and preparing for potential flooding as back-to-back systems with heavy rainfall make their way across the region.

Powell County Emergency Management says it’s important to have a plan before the water rises. In 2021, parts of the suffered from catastrophic flooding. This year, they are not taking any chances.

The main thing is that when the water rises and covers roadways it’s important to not drive through them. Just six inches of water can move an entire vehicle.

Cory Graham, public information officer for Powell County Emergency Management, says they will continue to monitor rivers and creeks.

“Fortunately, we are pretty adept at dealing with floods here in Powell County. We’ve two or three years, especially, we have had recently we had catastrophic flooding that really did a lot of damage in Clay City,” Graham said. “So, we have a great partnership with neighboring counties. We are prepared to call them if necessary. Our local fire departments are great. Stanton Fire has a swift water rescue team. Recently, they acquired a new boat and they are all ready, from Middle Fork to Clay City to Stanton. All four of our units are ready to move as needed,” he said.

Powell County only has one river gauge. Officials have to check it often when storms move in and the water rises. They have also implemented new additions to prevent widespread flooding.

“From a canal in Clay City, a new bridge in Clay City. The Adams Ridge side of Clay City. So, in the future when these things come up and are more and more inevitable when they do come it will have less of an impact on our residents,” Graham said.

If the water starts to go over river banks and cover roadways, it’s important to report it to officials so they can keep others safe.

