Advertisement

Pikeville Creative Community chats, collaborates over coffee

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One group in Pikeville is working to create and collaborate.

The Pikeville Creative Community, composed of neighbors, business owners, and creative minds from the city, meet at FaithLife Market every month to discuss the city, the region, and how to help move it forward.

“We are coming together and trying to find ways to make Pikeville even better,” said group member Ruthie Caldwell. “We want people of all shapes, sizes, varieties. If you’re a human being and you love Pikeville, then we want you here.”

Part of that mission comes from a book called Strategic Doing, which guides the group through working together to gather and grow resources.

“We kind of figured out that there’s so many great things going on in Pikeville, but there’s not that many good ways to let people know about them,” she said.

With a current focus on sharing local events- through avenues like group member Jordan Gibson’s events website- and creating a shared work space, the group is inviting anyone interested in contributing to change to be part of the conversation.

“A lot of people have really good ideas and they love telling people those ideas. But there’s not always people to actually do those ideas,” said Caldwell. “So, if you’re a person who actually wants to move forward and get things done and help make your community a better place, then this is a group for you.”

A Facebook group is available for brainstorming and sharing ideas and the group currently meets in person at the Pikeville coffee shop for community coffee talk on the last Tuesday of every month at 7:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poison will be making a tour stop at Appalachian Wireless Arena in July 2022
The band behind ‘Every Rose Has Its Thorn’ coming to Eastern Kentucky
John Douglas Tackett
Police: EKY man found with girl in his truck, facing 2nd-degree rape charges
Carter Whitaker was arrested at his home in the Royalton community Tuesday morning, charged...
Magoffin County Judge-Executive candidate arrested after shooting
Wesley Morgan and Jordan Morgan.
Fmr. Kentucky state rep. says daughter killed in shooting
Police say Collins was found after they received a tip on his whereabouts.
Police in Pike County find driver of van hours after striking a nearby home

Latest News

arh
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Trey-Dolan Perdue
February is a time to focus on your heart health.
Doctors describe woman as ‘a miracle’ after surviving open-heart surgery
Food truck hosts fundraiser for 6-year-old and mother following long hospital stay
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Senator McConnell addresses Commerce Lexington public policy luncheon