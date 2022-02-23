Pikeville Creative Community chats, collaborates over coffee

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One group in Pikeville is working to create and collaborate.

The Pikeville Creative Community, composed of neighbors, business owners, and creative minds from the city, meet at FaithLife Market every month to discuss the city, the region, and how to help move it forward.

“We are coming together and trying to find ways to make Pikeville even better,” said group member Ruthie Caldwell. “We want people of all shapes, sizes, varieties. If you’re a human being and you love Pikeville, then we want you here.”

Part of that mission comes from a book called Strategic Doing, which guides the group through working together to gather and grow resources.

“We kind of figured out that there’s so many great things going on in Pikeville, but there’s not that many good ways to let people know about them,” she said.

With a current focus on sharing local events- through avenues like group member Jordan Gibson’s events website- and creating a shared work space, the group is inviting anyone interested in contributing to change to be part of the conversation.

“A lot of people have really good ideas and they love telling people those ideas. But there’s not always people to actually do those ideas,” said Caldwell. “So, if you’re a person who actually wants to move forward and get things done and help make your community a better place, then this is a group for you.”

A Facebook group is available for brainstorming and sharing ideas and the group currently meets in person at the Pikeville coffee shop for community coffee talk on the last Tuesday of every month at 7:30 a.m.

