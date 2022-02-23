Sheriff: Person hit and killed by train in West Virginia

MINGO COUNTY, W. Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office announced a person had been hit by a train.

Around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of a train vs pedestrian incident.

The person was declared dead on the scene.

Deputies are still trying to determine the identity of the man who was hit.

The case is still under investigation. We will update this with more information when it becomes available.

