Nick Whitaker signs with Union

BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - Buckhorn’s Nick Whitaker is going from a ‘Cat to a ‘Dog.

The Wildcat shortstop and pitcher signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play for the Union College baseball team.

“It feels amazing to get to sign,” Whitaker said. “I’ve worked so hard for this opportunity and I finally got it. It seems like a family over there. It’s a really small campus, I love it down there.”

Whitaker led Buckhorn in 2021 in hits, RBIs and held a team-leading 5.47 ERA on the pitcher’s mound.

