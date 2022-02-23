Advertisement

More than 1,000 flights already canceled this week

More than 1,000 U.S. flights were canceled Wednesday, and more than 500 flights have already...
More than 1,000 U.S. flights were canceled Wednesday, and more than 500 flights have already been canceled for Thursday.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
(CNN) - A winter storm stretching across the country has airlines scratching plans to fly this week.

More than 1,000 U.S. flights were canceled Wednesday, and more than 500 flights have already been canceled for Thursday.

According to flightaware.com, American Airlines is taking the biggest hit.

The airline expects the storm to have a “significant impact on its operations.”

About a third of all American’s arrivals and departures at its headquarters in Dallas were canceled Wednesday.

Nearly a third of the airline’s departures are already canceled for Thursday.

