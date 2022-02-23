Advertisement

Mom pays son $1,800 to stay off social media until 18

A young man from Minnesota earned $1,800 by keeping a promise to his mom to stay off social media until he was 18. (KARE, Lorna Klefsaas, Adobe Stock via CNN)
By KARE Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:34 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MOTLEY, Minn. (KARE) - A young man from Minnesota is now $1,800 richer, money he earned by staying off all social media platforms for six years - from age 12 to 18.

When Sivert Klefsaas was just 12 years old, his mom, Lorna Klefsaas, made him a promise to pay him $1,800 if he could stay off social media until he was 18. She called it her “18-for-18 challenge.”

“Being 12, I didn’t really have that great of a concept of money yet, so I was like, ‘Oh sick, yeah, absolutely,’” Sivert Klefsaas said.

Being a competitive kid and an athlete, Sivert Klefsaas treated the challenge like it was one of his football or basketball games, and he wasn’t going to lose.

“He did really dig in. He was like, ‘I’m not breaking this.’ I’m proud of him because there were a few times where it was harder,” Lorna Klefsaas said.

She says she’s had the $1,800 ready and waiting in her savings for about six months because she knew her son was going to make it.

On Feb. 19, his 18th birthday, Sivert Klefsaas kept his promise and earned himself $1,800. At 12, he planned to buy a car with that money, but six years later, he says he’ll settle for the more realistic purchase of a nice television.

On his 18th birthday, Sivert Klefsaas earned $1,800 from his mother for keeping a promise to stay off social media for six years. He also created his first Instagram account.(Source: Lorna Klefsaas, KARE via CNN)

Lorna Klefsaas says it’s the best money she’s ever spent because she knows firsthand how teenagers can struggle with social media. She saw it with her daughter, Sivert’s older sister.

“She got so obsessed with keeping up her Snapchat streaks that it was affecting her mood and her friendships,” Lorna Klefsaas said. “I mean, it was like an intervention. She was really, really upset, but it was not even three weeks later that she thanked us and said she was so happy to not have her phone.”

Lorna Klefsaas says her daughter, now in grad school, is doing well with her grades and social life and has a healthy relationship with social media. But she wanted to see if she could save her younger child from going through the same hardship.

Sivert Klefsaas says not having social media has been tough at times due to being out of the loop with certain viral trends and news of the day, but he says his friends have always filled him in. He believes he had more time to focus on his grades and sports.

“You just hear about all the stuff that goes on on social media, and just with my friends and with school and like, ‘Oh, somebody said this about you’ and ‘Oh, somebody did this.’… And I was really spared from all that,” he said.

But make no mistake, one of the first things Sivert Klefsaas did on his 18th birthday was create an Instagram account. He says he feels more mature than at 12 and ready to navigate the complex world of social media.

But trying to figure it all out is still a challenge.

“It’s hilarious. I feel like I’m like 80. I can’t figure out social media. It’s honestly pretty embarrassing. I’ll be with my friends, and they are like, ‘What are you doing?’” he said. “On the whole, I would definitely say totally worth it. I mean, I would do it again.”

The 18-year-old is currently going through offers to play football in college.

Copyright 2022 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

