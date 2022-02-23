Advertisement

Matchups selected in 14th Region Girls’ Tournament

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Fans in the 14th Region got their first sneak peek of next week’s regional tournament action.

Coaches of the 14th Region’s eight qualified teams gathered at Perry Central High School to fill out the bracket for the region tournament.

Here is the tournament schedule (all games at Perry Central High School in Hazard):

QUARTERFINALS (Sun., Feb. 27):

1 p.m. - Knott Central vs. Winner of 56th District (Owsley County/Powell County)

2:45 p.m. - Winner of 55th District (Breathitt County/Wolfe County) vs. Runner-Up of 54th District (Perry Central/Leslie County)

4:30 p.m. - Winner of 54th District (Perry Central/Leslie County) vs. Runner-Up of 56th District (Owsley County/Powell County)

6:15 p.m. - Letcher Central vs. Runner-Up of 55th District (Breathitt County/Wolfe County)

SEMIFINALS (Tue., Mar. 1):

Semifinals will tip off at 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP (Fri., Mar. 5):

The 14th Region Girls’ Championship will tip off at 7 p.m.

