Advertisement

Ky. lawmakers forward bill to deal with state’s nurse shortage

Ky. lawmakers forward bill to deal with state’s nurse shortage
By Jim Stratman
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s no secret that Kentucky has dealt with a nursing shortage for years, a problem that was exacerbated by the pandemic.

Lawmakers hope Senate Bill 10 will make it easier for people to become nurses and remain nurses in the state.

Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, says estimates show Kentucky has thousands of open jobs for nurses.

“This is not just related to hospitals. It’s related to long-term health care facilities, anybody else who relies on nursing,” Sen. Stivers said.

MORE

Sen. Robby Mills, R-Henderson, who’s sponsoring SB 10, says the legislation would improve the process for foreign and out-of-state nurses to practice in Kentucky. It would also improve access to nursing education by removing enrollment limitations at nursing schools. Finally, the legislation updates to the Board of Nursing’s membership to include term limits and geographic requirements.

Members of the Kentucky Nursing Association said SB 10 doesn’t go far enough. They proposed paying nursing faculty more money and providing retention bonuses to nurses that remain in Kentucky.

“We need to appreciate those nurses. They are not getting their appreciation in the facilities where they’re working,” said Delanor Manson, CEO of Kentucky Nursing Association. “Patients and family members are treating them with incredible disrespect and, somehow, we have to help them understand they are being appreciated.”

Members of the Kentucky Hospital Association said hospitals are struggling to pay the high fees for travel nurses. They asked lawmakers to look into reports of price gouging by some travel nurse agencies.

SB 10 passed unanimously out of committee in a 10 to 0 vote.

The bill moves to the Senate floor for its first reading.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Douglas Tackett
Police: EKY man found with girl in his truck, facing 2nd-degree rape charges
Wesley Morgan and Jordan Morgan.
Fmr. Kentucky state rep. says daughter killed in shooting
Carter Whitaker was arrested at his home in the Royalton community Tuesday morning, charged...
Magoffin County Judge-Executive candidate arrested after shooting
Police say Collins was found after they received a tip on his whereabouts.
Police in Pike County find driver of van hours after striking a nearby home
Wayne County teenager dies after being found unresponsive

Latest News

Change this caption before publishing
Sheriff: Person hit and killed by train in West Virginia
Wesley Morgan and Jordan Morgan.
Investigation continues into death of fmr. lawmaker’s daughter in violent home invasion
Rockslide closes major road, causes West Virginia school to go to remote learning
Daniel Boone National Forest/Facebook
Prescribed burns planned at Daniel Boone National Forest