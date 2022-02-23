KCEOC staff search Knox County for annual homeless person census

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - KCEOC conducted its annual census on Wednesday in Knox County.

The statewide organization tries to keep track of the number of homeless people across the Commonwealth to spread funds for homeless services.

The team members in Knox County go anywhere homeless people may be living, including forests, abandoned structures, under bridges or just off roads.

When identified, homeless people are directed to available services, especially housing.

The Knox County team worked from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm and identified at least 50 new people living homeless.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.