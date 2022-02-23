Advertisement

KCEOC staff search Knox County for annual homeless person census

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Zak Hawke
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - KCEOC conducted its annual census on Wednesday in Knox County.

The statewide organization tries to keep track of the number of homeless people across the Commonwealth to spread funds for homeless services.

The team members in Knox County go anywhere homeless people may be living, including forests, abandoned structures, under bridges or just off roads.

When identified, homeless people are directed to available services, especially housing.

The Knox County team worked from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm and identified at least 50 new people living homeless.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Douglas Tackett
Police: EKY man found with girl in his truck, facing 2nd-degree rape charges
Wesley Morgan and Jordan Morgan.
Fmr. Kentucky state rep. says daughter killed in shooting
Carter Whitaker was arrested at his home in the Royalton community Tuesday morning, charged...
Magoffin County Judge-Executive candidate arrested after shooting
Police say Collins was found after they received a tip on his whereabouts.
Police in Pike County find driver of van hours after striking a nearby home
Wayne County teenager dies after being found unresponsive

Latest News

WYMT Virtual Spotter class, Thursday, March 3, at 7:00 p.m.
WYMT Weather Team to host Spotter Training with NWS Jackson
During the Breonna Taylor raid, her former neighbor, Cody Etherton said he dived to the floor...
‘One or two inches more, I would have been shot,’ says neighbor in Hankison trial
Floyd County Schools celebrates CTE Month - 4:30pm
Floyd County Schools celebrates CTE Month - 4:30pm
The Floyd County Area Technology Center offers many different pathways in health sciences as...
Floyd County Schools celebrates CTE Month