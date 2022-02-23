Advertisement

Investigation continues into death of fmr. lawmaker’s daughter in violent home invasion

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is still actively investigating a high-profile murder at a well-known Madison County home.

Former state representative Wesley Morgan was hurt in a shootout with an intruder and his daughter, 32-year-old Jordan Morgan, was killed. Wesley Morgan was treated and released from the hospital after the shooting.

State police arrived back at the scene early Wednesday morning. There are still no arrests or suspects named in the violent home invasion.

A lot of people have posted on social media their memories of Jordan Morgan, a young lawyer who had recently started working at a Lexington law firm. Most people say she was a positive role, thoughtful, caring, and passionate.

KSP has not released any details about the shooter or if they are looking for more than one person who may be responsible or had roles in the intrusion.

