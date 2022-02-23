Advertisement

High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 22)

By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYS

Pulaski County 73, Casey County 58 (47th District)

Rockcastle County 72, Somerset 63 (47th District)

McCreary Central 71, Southwestern 65 (48th District)

Jackson County 68, Clay County 56 (49th District)

Corbin 68, Whitley County 63 (50th District)

South Laurel 72, Williamsburg 58 (50th District)

Harlan 75, Middlesboro 40 (52nd District)

Bell County 55, Harlan County 54 (OT) (52nd District)

Perry Central 67, Leslie County 44 (54th District)

Paintsville 48, Johnson Central 31 (57th District)

Lawrence County 91, Prestonsburg 61 (58th District)

East Ridge 60, Shelby Valley 41 (59th District)

Belfry 63, Phelps 46 (60th District)

GIRLS

Jackson County 32, Clay County 22 (49th District)

Letcher Central 60, Knott Central 54 (53rd District Championship)

Floyd Central 76, Betsy Layne (58th District)

Shelby Valley 63, Jenkins (59th District)

Pike Central 72, Phelps 26 (60th District)

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Douglas Tackett
Police: EKY man found with girl in his truck, facing 2nd-degree rape charges
Wesley Morgan and Jordan Morgan.
Fmr. Kentucky state rep. says daughter killed in shooting
Carter Whitaker was arrested at his home in the Royalton community Tuesday morning, charged...
Magoffin County Judge-Executive candidate arrested after shooting
Police say Collins was found after they received a tip on his whereabouts.
Police in Pike County find driver of van hours after striking a nearby home
Wayne County teenager dies after being found unresponsive

Latest News

Dawson Woolum led Bell County to a 55-54 overtime win over Harlan County.
Bell County squeaks by Harlan County in overtime
58th District Boys Semis: Prestonsburg vs. Lawrence County - February 22, 2022
58th District Boys Semis: Prestonsburg vs. Lawrence County - February 22, 2022
54th District Boys Semis: Perry Central vs. Leslie County - February 22, 2022
54th District Boys Semis: Perry Central vs. Leslie County - February 22, 2022
52nd District Boys Semis: Harlan County vs. Bell County - February 22, 2022
52nd District Boys Semis: Harlan County vs. Bell County - February 22, 2022