High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 22)
BOYS
Pulaski County 73, Casey County 58 (47th District)
Rockcastle County 72, Somerset 63 (47th District)
McCreary Central 71, Southwestern 65 (48th District)
Jackson County 68, Clay County 56 (49th District)
Corbin 68, Whitley County 63 (50th District)
South Laurel 72, Williamsburg 58 (50th District)
Harlan 75, Middlesboro 40 (52nd District)
Bell County 55, Harlan County 54 (OT) (52nd District)
Perry Central 67, Leslie County 44 (54th District)
Paintsville 48, Johnson Central 31 (57th District)
Lawrence County 91, Prestonsburg 61 (58th District)
East Ridge 60, Shelby Valley 41 (59th District)
Belfry 63, Phelps 46 (60th District)
GIRLS
Jackson County 32, Clay County 22 (49th District)
Letcher Central 60, Knott Central 54 (53rd District Championship)
Floyd Central 76, Betsy Layne (58th District)
Shelby Valley 63, Jenkins (59th District)
Pike Central 72, Phelps 26 (60th District)
