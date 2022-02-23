Advertisement

Harlan County School Board votes to go mask optional

N95 mask generic
N95 mask generic(MGN)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Students in Harlan County Public Schools will now have the option to go mask-free in most situations.

The Harlan County Board of Education voted Tuesday night to make masks optional for students and staff effective immediately, with one exception.

Masks must still be worn on school buses since that is a federal mandate. That requirement continues through March 18.

Harlan County Superintendent Brent Roark said a large number of KN95 masks will be available throughout the district starting Monday for those who wish to continue wearing masks. The district encourages anyone with health issues to remain masked as well.

