Floyd County Schools releases statement following insensitive post from a social media account

(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A news release stated that an Eastern Kentucky school district is investigating a social media post.

On Wednesday, Floyd County Central High School administration learned of “inappropriate, racist, insensitive and extremely distasteful post.”

Officials said the post came from a social media account that had the initials “fchs” in its name.

We are told the account is not associated with the school or the district. Officials said the account is private and belongs to students.

Superintendent Anna Shepherd said, “school officials are investigating and any and all appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken.”

