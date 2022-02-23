Floyd County Schools celebrates CTE Month

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd County School District is celebrating Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month by recognizing talented educators and students in related fields and by reminding folks just how important offering these classes are when helping students find a lifelong career.

“We have an excellent trade talent pool here in Eastern Kentucky,” said Floyd County Area Technology Center Principal Dr. Jeff Shannon. “They get a chance to do some exploration and find out what it is they really want to do and if they feel like they could support their family with that.”

From health sciences, nursing and information technology to other trades such as welding, HVAC and auto mechanics, opportunities are abundant for students in Floyd County to find a career or get a head start on their higher education.

“We see the academic student that wants to get their foot in the door, maybe with the engineering side of it, said Dr. Shannon, “We also see students that have a very trades mindset, a goal, a focused goal on the pathway that they want to take towards their career.”

With many different pathways, the district is taking steps to prepare the workforce of tomorrow.

“You have a generation that is aging and we have to have tradespeople, CTE people, to come up and fill their shoes because,” said Dr. Shannon. “That’s the backbone of our country.”

Dr. Shannon also said many of the students at the Floyd County ATC as well as the Floyd County School of Innovation are receiving certifications prior to graduation to help further their career in the field of their choosing.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.