Brief break in the rain chances before more on the way

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re enjoying a small break in the soggy pattern this afternoon, but more potentially flooding rain is on the way as we head into the latter half of the work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our dry time will soon be coming to an end as another system heads our way as soon as tonight. Our next big system starts to spread showers around the region tonight as lows slowly fall into the upper 30s overnight.

We’ll continue to see off-and-on showers throughout the day on Thursday as temperatures stay around average in the 50s. This is all ahead of a cold front that will give us another shot at some warmer temperatures before the last push of rainfall. Temperatures will actually rise into the middle and upper 50s late Thursday night and into Friday as the cold front works through the region. Once all is said and done, an additional one to three inches of rain will be possible, on top of two to three inches we’ve seen already. That will likely send some rivers into minor to moderate flood stage.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

The good news is that we will start to see some drier weather work into the region to start the weekend. The last of the showers work out during the morning and midday hours on Friday as cooler and drier air works in. Highs fall from midnight levels not far from 60° down into the middle 40s for the afternoon. Skies stay dry overnight as we fall back into the chilly middle 20s. Dry again on Saturday, though clouds will be on the increase as afternoon highs once again only make it into the middle 40s.

Another system will try to take a shot at us on Sunday, though this one remains a bit murky in the model data. However, things will remain below normal temperature-wise, so we may see rain change to snow with highs staying in the lower 40s. We do start to clear out by Monday and into the beginning of next week, though temperatures will remain below normal in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

