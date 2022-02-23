Bell County squeaks by Harlan County in overtime

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In a battle of top 52nd District teams, Bell County slid by Harlan County, 55-54, in overtime.

Despite a late Trent Noah jumper to lift the Black Bears into overtime with Bell County, some late free throws and some bad luck on the other end sent Harlan County home early.

Dawson Woolum scored 22 points for the Bobcats in the win.

Bell County will host Harlan in the 52nd District title game. The championship will tip at 7 p.m. on Friday.

