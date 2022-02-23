Advertisement

Baptist Health Corbin partners with Sensible Medical to decrease hospital readmissions for heart failure patients

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Baptist Health Corbin recently partnered with Sensible Medical to reduce hospital readmissions for heart failure patients by using a new piece of equipment called the ReDS device.

The device was originally created by the Israeli Army to look through walls. It is now monitoring fluid in patients lungs by wrapping the device over your shoulder and covering the front and back side of your lungs. It takes the device about 45 seconds to determine how much fluid is in your lungs.

”There’s this new piece of equipment that you could put on the patient within a minute and know whether there was extra fluid in the lungs, not enough fluid in the lungs, or they were normal,” Dr. David Worthy at Baptist Health Corbin said.

”While it may prolong the time that they’re in the hospital, it can prevent them from coming back to the hospital,” Tracy Bruck, RN at Baptist Health Corbin said.

Normal lung fluid sits between 25-35%. Baptist Health Corbin sees heart failure patients with 50% fluid in their lungs.

Readmission for heart failure patients prior to the ReDS device was around 15-25%. Baptist Health Corbin has only been using the device for six months, but doctors say they have seen positive improvement rates on readmission since.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Douglas Tackett
Police: EKY man found with girl in his truck, facing 2nd-degree rape charges
Wesley Morgan and Jordan Morgan.
Fmr. Kentucky state rep. says daughter killed in shooting
Carter Whitaker was arrested at his home in the Royalton community Tuesday morning, charged...
Magoffin County Judge-Executive candidate arrested after shooting
Police say Collins was found after they received a tip on his whereabouts.
Police in Pike County find driver of van hours after striking a nearby home
Wayne County teenager dies after being found unresponsive

Latest News

WYMT Virtual Spotter class, Thursday, March 3, at 7:00 p.m.
WYMT Weather Team to host Spotter Training with NWS Jackson
During the Breonna Taylor raid, her former neighbor, Cody Etherton said he dived to the floor...
‘One or two inches more, I would have been shot,’ says neighbor in Hankison trial
Floyd County Schools celebrates CTE Month - 4:30pm
Floyd County Schools celebrates CTE Month - 4:30pm
The Floyd County Area Technology Center offers many different pathways in health sciences as...
Floyd County Schools celebrates CTE Month
KCEOC staff search Knox County for annual homeless person census