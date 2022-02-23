Baptist Health Corbin partners with Sensible Medical to decrease hospital readmissions for heart failure patients

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Baptist Health Corbin recently partnered with Sensible Medical to reduce hospital readmissions for heart failure patients by using a new piece of equipment called the ReDS device.

The device was originally created by the Israeli Army to look through walls. It is now monitoring fluid in patients lungs by wrapping the device over your shoulder and covering the front and back side of your lungs. It takes the device about 45 seconds to determine how much fluid is in your lungs.

”There’s this new piece of equipment that you could put on the patient within a minute and know whether there was extra fluid in the lungs, not enough fluid in the lungs, or they were normal,” Dr. David Worthy at Baptist Health Corbin said.

”While it may prolong the time that they’re in the hospital, it can prevent them from coming back to the hospital,” Tracy Bruck, RN at Baptist Health Corbin said.

Normal lung fluid sits between 25-35%. Baptist Health Corbin sees heart failure patients with 50% fluid in their lungs.

Readmission for heart failure patients prior to the ReDS device was around 15-25%. Baptist Health Corbin has only been using the device for six months, but doctors say they have seen positive improvement rates on readmission since.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.