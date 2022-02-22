Advertisement

Wayne County teenager dies after being found unresponsive

A 13-year-old girl has died after she collapsed at a Kentucky middle school.
By WKYT News Staff and Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A 13-year-old girl has died after she collapsed at a Kentucky middle school.

The Wayne County coroner said the girl was found unresponsive Tuesday morning in a bathroom at the school. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

A spokesperson for the school district said the girl was responsive after she collapsed and that proper medical protocol was followed. The school district said counselors are available for students.

The coroner said there is nothing suspicious about the death, but an autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

The girl’s name has not been released yet.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Douglas Tackett
Police: EKY man found with girl in his truck, facing 2nd-degree rape charges
Wesley Morgan and Jordan Morgan.
Fmr. Kentucky state rep. says daughter killed in shooting
Carter Whitaker was arrested at his home in the Royalton community Tuesday morning, charged...
Magoffin County Judge-Executive candidate arrested after shooting
Police say Collins was found after they received a tip on his whereabouts.
Police in Pike County find driver of van hours after striking a nearby home

Latest News

It’s no secret that Kentucky has dealt with a nursing shortage for years, a problem that was...
Ky. lawmakers forward bill to deal with state’s nurse shortage
Change this caption before publishing
Sheriff: Person hit and killed by train in West Virginia
Wesley Morgan and Jordan Morgan.
Investigation continues into death of fmr. lawmaker’s daughter in violent home invasion
Rockslide closes major road, causes West Virginia school to go to remote learning
Daniel Boone National Forest/Facebook
Prescribed burns planned at Daniel Boone National Forest