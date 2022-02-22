Advertisement

Utah police: Boy who fired at officers had gotten dad’s gun before

Police say an argument at a McDonald's in Utah culminated with a 4-year-old attempting to shoot at officers. (KSTU via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Court documents say the father of a 4-year-old boy who fired a gun at police in Utah told investigators the child had gotten hold of the weapon before.

Police say the boy stuck the gun out of a car window as police arrested his father, who had brandished his gun at McDonald’s workers over an incorrect order on Monday.

An officer spotted the gun and instinctively swiped it away, sending the shot into the side of the building in Midvale.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera comments on a child firing a gun at police. (Source: KUTV via CNN)

Both the boy and a 3-year-old sibling were taken into the care of child-welfare workers and will be interviewed as part of the investigation.

Jail booking documents say the father acknowledged it was not the first time his son had gotten hold of his gun.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poison will be making a tour stop at Appalachian Wireless Arena in July 2022
The band behind ‘Every Rose Has Its Thorn’ coming to Eastern Kentucky
John Douglas Tackett
Police: EKY man found with girl in his truck, facing 2nd-degree rape charges
Carter Whitaker was arrested at his home in the Royalton community Tuesday morning, charged...
Magoffin County Judge-Executive candidate arrested after shooting
Wesley Morgan and Jordan Morgan.
Fmr. Kentucky state rep. says daughter killed in shooting
Police say Collins was found after they received a tip on his whereabouts.
Police in Pike County find driver of van hours after striking a nearby home

Latest News

FILE - Mark Lanegan performs at the Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio, on...
Screaming Trees singer, Seattle icon Mark Lanegan dies at 57
Black smoke could be seen billowing from the site of a military-contracted chopper crash on...
4 people killed in military-contracted chopper crash at missile range facility in Hawaii
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2019 file photo, an Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards...
Oscars slim down, will hand out 8 awards ahead of broadcast
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world.
Royal Caribbean relaxes mask policy for fully vaccinated guests
“None of us will be fooled” by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims about Ukraine, the...
Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine