Top 5 Plays - February 21, 2022

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:40 PM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The regular high school basketball season has come to an end, and the postseason is here.

No. 5 - North Laurel’s Ryan Davidson scores for two of his 29 points

No. 4 - North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard steals Jevonte Turner’s ball to score

No. 3 - Corbin’s Eli Pietrowski to Zander Curry for the reverse layup

No. 2 - Breathitt County’s Christian Collins slam dunk

No. 1 - Cordia’s Jago Robinson two-handed slam

