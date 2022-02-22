Top 5 Plays - February 21, 2022
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:40 PM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The regular high school basketball season has come to an end, and the postseason is here.
No. 5 - North Laurel’s Ryan Davidson scores for two of his 29 points
No. 4 - North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard steals Jevonte Turner’s ball to score
No. 3 - Corbin’s Eli Pietrowski to Zander Curry for the reverse layup
No. 2 - Breathitt County’s Christian Collins slam dunk
No. 1 - Cordia’s Jago Robinson two-handed slam
