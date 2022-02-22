Southern Kentucky man sentenced for role in multi-state meth trafficking ring

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A federal jury has sentenced a Williamsburg man to a little more than four years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking operation

Officials said Nathan Blankenship, 35, was part of a meth trafficking organization in several states including Georgia, Tennessee and Kentucky.

The original case involved 16 people. Blankenship is the last one sentenced in the operation.

An investigation found Chad Burnette, 36, of Chattanooga, Tennessee used social media, smuggled cell phones and used Green Dot cards to bring in more than 100 kilograms of meth into Eastern Kentucky from December 2018 through January 2020.

Burnette is in prison in Georgia.

“Drug trafficking organizations often use firearms to further their criminal activity, increasing the threat to our communities,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow of the Louisville Division. “Protecting the public is at the core of ATF’s mission. ATF’s Louisville Division will continue to work with our partners, like the DEA and Williamsburg Police, to target armed drug dealers and remove them from our communities. This investigation is an example of our commitment to protecting the public and making Kentucky safer.”

A news release stated Burnette used a middle man, Michael Revis, 32, of Chattanooga, Tennessee to meet with Kentucky meth traffickers in Atlanta.

We are told Revis received a 10% commission from those transactions.

A federal jury convicted Revis of aggravated meth trafficking and witness tampering.

ATF officials took more than one dozen guns during an investigation, including assault rifles, homemade explosives and body armor.

A news release listed the following people who were also involved in the trafficking operation.

Michael Revis, 32, of Chattanooga, 27 years in prison and five years supervised release

Chad Lee Burnette, 36, of Chattanooga, 23 years in prison and five years supervised release

Charles Coleman Burnette, 58, of Hamilton County, Tenn., More than seven years in prison and four years supervised release

Diana Faye Elliott, 34, of Hixson, Tenn., More than eight years in prison and three years supervised release

Michael Brock, 61, of Frakes, More than five years in prison and four years supervised release

Goldie Webb, 65, of Frakes, Nearly three years in prison and three years supervised release

Phillip Ohara (deceased), of Williamsburg, was sentenced to more than eight years in prison and five years supervised release before his death

David Lee Butler, 42, of Williamsburg, Nearly nine years in prison and five years supervised release

Dakota Sean Wade Lovins, 26, of Williamsburg, Nearly six years in prison and five years supervised release

Danny Elliott, 44, of Williamsburg, More than seven years in prison and five years supervised release

Ashley Lynn Lay, 38, of Williamsburg, Around seven and a half years in prison and five years supervised release

Jerry White, 44, of Williamsburg, Five years in prison and four years supervised release

Herbert Hood, 46, of Williamsburg, Nearly two years in prison and two years supervised release

Ronnie Albertini, 41, of Duff, Tenn., Six and a half years in prison, five years supervised release

Ricky Ayers, 36, of Lafollette, Tenn., More than five years in prison and five years supervised release

Tammy Elliott, 42, of Jellico, Tenn., More than eight years in prison and five years supervised release

“There are few greater threats to our community than illegal drug trafficking, which frequently brings with it firearms, violence, overdoses, and other criminal activity,” said Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. “We, along with our law enforcement partners, remain committed to using all the tools available to us to combat this danger to our community, including enhancing our focus on the detection, prosecution and punishment of armed, violent drug traffickers, whose crimes take an enormous toll on the safety and security of us all.”

According to federal law, the defendants must serve 85 percent of their prison sentences.

