Southern Kentucky man facing drug charges after police find large amount of meth in home

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County man is facing charges after an early morning search turned up a large amount of meth.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office were looking for a suspect believed to be involved in the sale of illegal drugs. Just after midnight Tuesday, they arrived at a home on Boone Street in Monticello to search for the man.

The homeowner allowed police inside to search the home. When they got inside, they found a strong odor of marijuana. While searching the home for other possible illegal drugs, they found more than nine grams of meth and a set of digital scales.

Police say they did not find the suspect they were originally looking for inside, but did arrest another man, Anthony Rigney, 43, of Monticello, who said the items belonged to him.

Rigney is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

