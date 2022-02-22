Shooting investigation underway in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A shooting investigation is underway in Madison County.

According to KSP, it happened Tuesday morning at 1266 Willis Branch Road, just outside of Richmond.

The Madison County PVA’s website shows former state representative and Hyden native Wesley Morgan as owning the property.

Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison said he has been called out to the scene.

We will update this story when we have more information.

