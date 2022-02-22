Advertisement

Shooting investigation underway in Madison County

Coroner called to scene of shooting in Madison County.
Coroner called to scene of shooting in Madison County.(WKYT)
By Ethan Sirles and WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:19 AM EST
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A shooting investigation is underway in Madison County.

According to KSP, it happened Tuesday morning at 1266 Willis Branch Road, just outside of Richmond.

The Madison County PVA’s website shows former state representative and Hyden native Wesley Morgan as owning the property.

Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison said he has been called out to the scene.

We will update this story when we have more information.

