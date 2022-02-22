Advertisement

Senator McConnell addresses Commerce Lexington public policy luncheon

By Zak Hawke
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - At Tuesday’s Commerce Lexington public policy luncheon in Lexington Senator Mitch McConnell addressed a range of topics.

He shared thoughts on the federal government curbing spending to fight inflation, the escalating crisis in Ukraine and the upcoming Supreme Court confirmation process amongst other federal appointments.

On Ukraine, the Senator said the United States withdrawal from Afghanistan sent a message to autocrats around the world that America is not interested in playing a larger role in world events.

He believes that Russia would not have hundreds of thousands of troops on the Ukraine border if the U.S. had not gone through with the withdrawal.

“Vladimir Putin said at the end of the cold war that the breakup of the old soviet union was the single biggest political mistake in world history. This is a man that yearns for empire,” he said.

McConnell signaled support for NATO, and previous expansions NATO expansion into old Soviet Republics, but would not advocate for Ukraine joining NATO today.

However, he said he believes the Ukrainians would rather side with the U.S. than Russia if given the choice.

On the topic of a Supreme Court justice confirmation hearing, McConnell promised a more respectful process than the Justice Brett Kavanaugh hearing.

Despite some controversy surrounding President Biden’s announcement that his nominee would be a highly qualified black woman, McConnell said he does not find it inappropriate for Biden to make that promise.

”President Reagan promised to put a woman on the Supreme Court, Senator Day O-Connor,” McConnell explained. “President Trump promised to put a woman on the Supreme Court when Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away.”

President Biden’s nominee will face a confirmation hearing in the Senate to replace Justice Stephen Breyer after his retirement at the end of the current court session.

