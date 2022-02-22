Road work to start on US 460 in Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced road work will be starting soon on a section of US 460 in Pike County.

A soil nail project will be starting Tuesday at the 12-mile point on the road.

The break is about 3 miles south of the intersection with KY 195.

The work will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day and is expected to last three weeks.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by traffic signals.

Officials said drivers should use caution in the area and expect delays.

