Advertisement

Road work to start on US 460 in Pike County

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced road work will be starting soon on a section of US 460 in Pike County.

A soil nail project will be starting Tuesday at the 12-mile point on the road.

The break is about 3 miles south of the intersection with KY 195.

The work will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day and is expected to last three weeks.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by traffic signals.

Officials said drivers should use caution in the area and expect delays.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Douglas Tackett
Police: EKY man found with girl in his truck, facing 2nd-degree rape charges
Wesley Morgan and Jordan Morgan.
Fmr. Kentucky state rep. says daughter killed in shooting
Carter Whitaker was arrested at his home in the Royalton community Tuesday morning, charged...
Magoffin County Judge-Executive candidate arrested after shooting
Police say Collins was found after they received a tip on his whereabouts.
Police in Pike County find driver of van hours after striking a nearby home
Wayne County teenager dies after being found unresponsive

Latest News

Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
Report shows Appalachian Arts Alliance has major impact on the community
Floyd County Schools releases statement following insensitive post from a social media account
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
It’s no secret that Kentucky has dealt with a nursing shortage for years, a problem that was...
Ky. lawmakers forward bill to deal with state’s nurse shortage