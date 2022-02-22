Advertisement

Police in Pike County find driver of van hours after striking a nearby home

By Jordan Mullins and Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department received a call around 8:30-9:00 am Tuesday morning about a van that had struck a home on Cedar Creek Road, but upon arrival, the driver was nowhere to be found.

“It breached the outside of the dwelling and got stuck in the garage,” said Pikeville PD PIO Tony Conn “Nobody in the house was injured, but we’re still trying to locate the operator, they basically fled on foot”

The Pikeville Fire Department then arrived on the scene soon after to ensure the building was clear and safe due to a possible collapse as they removed the van.

“We was very lucky, very lucky nobody was injured,” said Pikeville FD Chief Patrick Bentley. “It’d been a prolonged extrication getting this... getting the victim out if they were somebody in there and dealing with trauma, stuff like that, you know time’s on your side, and we’re very lucky, very fortunate that nobody was injured in this collision.”

Hours later, around 3:30 pm, police had received a tip and conducted a “knock and talk” at a home on Harold’s Branch. Police realized the suspect was attempting to flee from the home and, after a short foot pursuit, had the suspect, James Michael Collins of Pikeville, in custody. Officers then confirmed that Collins admitted to being the driver of the van in the crash.

“It struck a side by side inside the garage, it also struck a Maserati vehicle,” said Officer Conn. “Tore the wall out, tore the front wall out, breached the supports, so you’re looking at thousands and thousands of dollars worth of damage already.”

The home is still severely damaged, but Chief Bentley says his firefighters did a great job preventing a collapse.

“My guys went to work and my guys do a wonderful job,” said Chief Bentley.

Collins was taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

