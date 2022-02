PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials at Perry County 9-1-1 said their phone line is not working.

A fiber line was broken in the area, and this is causing the outage.

Officials said they are unsure how long the line will be down.

For emergencies, you can call 606-487-1873 or KSP Post 13.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.