Mother of 6 struck, killed by train in Arizona

Phoenix Police say 34-year-old Ciara Chacon was struck by a train on 27th Avenue and Thomas Road Thursday evening.
By Emily Van de Riet and Holly Bock
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:29 PM EST
PHOENIX (AZ Family/Gray News) - An Arizona mother of six was struck and killed by a train Thursday evening.

Phoenix Police tell AZ Family that Ciara Chacon, 34, got distracted by an altercation nearby when she stepped back and fell onto the tracks.

Irene Chacon, Ciara Chacon’s mother, took her to the doctor on Thursday morning, not knowing that would be the last time she would see her daughter.

“She said, ‘I’ll see you later this evening,’ and I never saw her again,” Irene Chacon said. “We never left a day without saying ‘I love you’ to each other except for that day; I didn’t tell her. I didn’t get the opportunity to tell her.”

This isn’t the first time someone has been hit by a train in that area. Last year, a woman was struck and killed in the same intersection. But in that case, police say witnesses told them she was standing on the tracks.

As for Ciara Chacon’s family, they are mourning her death. She leaves behind six children, the youngest a 1-year-old.

“She was the light of their heart,” Irene Chacon said. “If we ever had a get-together, it was because of her. Birthdays and quinceañeras. Whatever it was, it was her. We didn’t think anything like this would ever happen. Our kids aren’t supposed to leave before us parents.”

The Phoenix Street Transportation Department says they are adding improvements to the area where Ciara Chacon was killed, including signal modifications, a raised median, and new gate arms.

The family has created a GoFundMe for Ciara Chacon’s six kids.

