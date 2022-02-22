Advertisement

4 people killed in military-contracted chopper crash at missile range facility in Hawaii

By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KEKAHA (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Four people were killed Tuesday morning when a military-contracted helicopter crashed at Kauai’s Pacific Missile Range Facility during a training operation, officials said.

The identities of those killed and whether they were civilians or in the military was not released, HawaiiNewsNow reports.

The NTSB said it is investigating and identified the helicopter involved as a Sikorsky S-61N.

Witnesses in boats off the facility saw the crash site, where thick black smoke was billowing into the air.

“I look up and it’s a big mushroom cloud of smoke,” said Rebecca Leibbrandt, a crew member onboard Blue Ocean Adventure Tours.

“I do know that there is a landing strip back there where you know they do have some aircraft but I’ve never seen a helicopter land in that area before.”

Alaska visitor Lindsie Fratus-Thomas posted video on Facebook of smoke billowing from the crash site and said she was on a whale watching tour when she saw the helicopter “crash straight down.”

A PMRF spokesperson said the crash happened about 10 a.m. Tuesday near the north side of the installation. The helicopter was flying “in support of a range training operation,” officials said.

Black smoke could be seen billowing from the site of a military-contracted chopper crash on...
Black smoke could be seen billowing from the site of a military-contracted chopper crash on Kauai.(@capt.andys/Instagram)

Flight log websites show a Croman Corporation Sikorski S-61 left Barking Sands and was returning just as the crash was reported. The company did not comment but said it was responding to an incident.

The heavy lift choppers are used to retrieve material used in open ocean testing at the missile range.

The Pacific Missile Range Facility is described as the world’s largest “instrumented multi-environmental range capable of supported surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously.”

The facility covers nearly 2,500 acres.

The last military helicopter crash in Hawaii happened in 2017, when a Black Hawk helicopter went down off Oahu’s North Shore during a routine training mission. Five soldiers were killed.

Copyright 2022 HawaiiNewsNow via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

