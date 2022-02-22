Advertisement

McConnell says US needs to take lead on world stage amid Ukraine situation

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell discussed the Ukraine situation while he was in Lexington Tuesday.(MGN/Russian Defense Ministry)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell discussed the Ukraine situation while he was in Lexington Tuesday.

He spoke at the Commerce Lexington Public Policy luncheon:

McConnell says he does not think Putin would have put troops on the Ukrainian border if the U.S. hadn’t withdrawn from Afghanistan.

He says someone now has to step up into a leadership role on the world stage.

“With the abandonment of Afghanistan, that America is not interested in playing as large of a leadership role as we used to. In my view, that’s a mistake,” Sen. McConnell said. “There will be voids and the question is who will fill them. There are three countries with the ability to fill voids - the Chinese, the Russians and ourselves. I think it’s a pretty easy choice.”

McConnell says nothing can happen in this situation unless America steps up and takes the lead.

