Man accused of stealing several catalytic converters on UK’s campus

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:04 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges in connection with several catalytic converter thefts on UK’s campus.

UK Police arrested John Sampson earlier in February. They say he stole catalytic converters from cars in the Scott Street employee parking lot.

He’s also suspected of thefts in Kroger Field lots, medical center employee lots and other campus parking areas.

He’s facing theft, criminal mischief, and criminal trespassing charges.

