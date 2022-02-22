Magoffin County Judge-Executive candidate arrested after shooting

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One candidate for Magoffin County Judge-Executive was arrested Tuesday after Kentucky State Police troopers say he was involved in a shooting.

The incident happened in the Royalton area of Magoffin County. Troopers arrived at Carter Whitaker’s home after 3 a.m., following a call to dispatch claiming Whitaker shot Christopher Barnett in the arm.

On arrival, they found Barnett lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to the chest, not the arm. Troopers say Barnett was still talking, but “bleeding profusely” from the chest wound. He told the responding trooper he did not want to talk about the shooting.

“Barnett was transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention and his condition is unknown at this time,” said KSP Post 9 PAO, Trooper Michael Coleman.

Witnesses say the pair often “cursed and yelled at each other”, according to the arrest citation. But both witnesses say they did not see the shooting coming. One witness describes the incident as “random”, but added they did know Whitaker had picked up a gun from a drawer in the home before it happened.

“The investigation indicated that Carter Whitaker had discharged a firearm, striking and wounding Christopher Barnett,” said Trooper Coleman.

The citation said the witnesses believed Whitaker had too much to drink and the entire situation was out of character.

Whitaker continually stated to troopers that he did not know what happened or why. Troopers say they will continue to investigate the situation.

Whitaker was charged with first-degree assault and was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.