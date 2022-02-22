Magistrate’s wife appointed to position following late husband’s death

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The wife of a Knox County magistrate who recently died will now serve out what is left of his term.

Stacey Roark died earlier this month. Officials posted on the Knox County Fiscal Court Facebook page that he served the county for 19 years.

Governor Andy Beshear appointed Tina Roark to the position on Monday.

She was sworn in Tuesday morning by Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell at the courthouse.

No word on how long Roark’s term will be.

